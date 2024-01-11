Gas leakage in Ctg's Banshkhali attracts crowd of curious onlookers

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 02:09 pm

UNO Jasmine Akhtar confirmed the event to The Business Standard on Thursday, stating that the local chairman had reported the incident in Chanua

Gas leak in a tube well in Chattogram. Photo: TBS
Gas leak in a tube well in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

In a surprising turn of events, locals found gas coming out from the ground during the installation of a tube well and it started burning when ignited in a salt field of Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the tube well belonging to a farmer named Dula Mia on the west side of Nayapara in Khudukkhali village of Chanua union. The news quickly spread, attracting a crowd of curious onlookers.

Chanua union Chairman M Harunur Rashid said, Dula Mia initiated the installation of a tube well to extract water for his salt field.

"As he began the process of inserting the pipe into the well, he heard the sound of wind emanating from a hole in the well's side. Intrigued, he called local residents to witness the phenomenon. Upon closer inspection, he decided to set fire to the mouth of the tube well with a lamp, and to everyone's surprise, it started burning," he added.

"I promptly informed the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and the Banshkhali police station. The police and officials of local administration arrived promptly and conducted an initial inspection of the scene," he added further.

UNO Jasmine Akhtar confirmed the event to The Business Standard on Thursday, stating that the local chairman had reported the incident in Chanua.

"I sent a representative to visit the spot and found the information to be true. I have already informed the matter verbally to the Bapex authorities. They have asked for a formal letter. I sent an official to visit the spot once again. Based on his report I will send a letter to the Bapex today. After receiving the letter they are expected to visit the site soon to evaluate the situation and initiate appropriate measures," she added.

While contacted, Bapex Chattogram Regional General Manager Mohammad Abul Bashar, however, denied receiving any information about the gas discovery in Banshkhali. "If we receive the information, we will visit the spot and take necessary action," he added.

