Garment workers block roads in Motijheel protesting factory shutdown

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 01:12 pm

Agitated workers claimed that they have not yet been paid last month's wages

Photo: Courtesy
Roads in the capital's Motijheel, Kamalapur and Aramabagh areas have been blocked by ready-made garments (RMG) workers protesting the authorities' decision of shifting the factories to somewhere else.

Several hundred workers took to the streets at around 8am on Tuesday (1 November).

"According to the protesting workers, a factory named Olio Apparel Limited shut down their operation without any prior notice and also hasn't paid the due wages of the workers. However, the factory authority told us that they are shifting the factory to Dakkhinkhan and that is why the factory is closed down from 1 November,", Motijheel Traffic Zone Assistant Commissioner  SM Bazlur Rashid told The Business Standard.

The roadblock caused a long tailback in the area causing suffering to the commuters, specially officer goers and students. 

SM Bazlur Rashid added that the workers blocked three important intersections of the Motijheel area.

"Traffic movement has been hampered from the morning, the office goers and other commuters are suffering the most. However, we are still trying to move the protesting workers and also negotiating with factory authorities," he added.

The factory has around 2000 workers. Agitated workers claimed that they have not yet been paid last month's wages.

"If they want to transfer the factory they can, who we are to protest? But they promised us that the wages would be paid before the factory transfers and also would give us one-month prior notice, they didn't do it. When we come to join work on Tuesday morning at 8am we found the factory locked and they also hung a notice. Now, who will pay our wages," said one of the protesting workers.

 

 

