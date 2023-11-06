Passengers with passes can get on Metro from Motijheel even after 11:30am

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Passengers with passes can get on Metro from Motijheel even after 11:30am

Metro rail is currently operating on the Agargaon-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 11:30am.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 03:23 pm
Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Passengers with passes and tickets will be able to travel on metro trains returning from Motijheel even after 11:30am.

Metro rail is currently operating on the Agargaon-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 11:30am.

However, those who have MRT/Rapid passes or bought tickets before 11:30am will be able to board the trains returning to Uttara station, the metro rail authority said in a press release on Sunday (5 November).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From Uttara to Motijheel: Travelling in 33 mins 'feels like a dream'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail on 4 November.

For now, trains will ply between Agargaon and Motijheel every 10 minutes from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the Uttara-Agargaon route will remain open from 7:30am to 8:30pm, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said after the inauguration.

Top News

Metro Rail / Motijheel / transport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'Don't want to be burned': Transport workers defy fear, take to roads to stave off hunger

1h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

5h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

20h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

19h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

21h | TBS Today