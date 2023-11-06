Passengers with passes can get on Metro from Motijheel even after 11:30am

Metro Rail authorities operate a train from Agargaon to Motijheel as part of the system-integrated test run. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate this section today. The photo was taken from the Dhaka University area recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Passengers with passes and tickets will be able to travel on metro trains returning from Motijheel even after 11:30am.

Metro rail is currently operating on the Agargaon-Motijheel route from 7:30am to 11:30am.

However, those who have MRT/Rapid passes or bought tickets before 11:30am will be able to board the trains returning to Uttara station, the metro rail authority said in a press release on Sunday (5 November).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail on 4 November.

For now, trains will ply between Agargaon and Motijheel every 10 minutes from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the Uttara-Agargaon route will remain open from 7:30am to 8:30pm, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, said after the inauguration.