Woman dies after falling from building in Motijheel's AGB colony

The deceased was identified as Most Hamida Akter, 28, wife of Saddam Hossain, a police constable of the home ministry.

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A woman died after falling from the 8th floor of a building in Motijheel's AGB colony, police said on Friday (12 January).

The deceased was identified as Most Hamida Akter, 28, wife of Saddam Hossain, a police constable of the home ministry.

Sub-inspector Fatema of Motijheel police station said Hamida Akter fell down from the balcony of Building No. 3, Flat-8/B of AGB Colony around 9:30am.

On information, police rushed to the spot and rescued her in an unconscious state.

Later, she was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11 am where doctors declared her dead.

The body was kept at the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, added the SI.

Motijheel / death / Falling

