Gabtoli Bus Terminal to be transformed into multi-modal station

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 06:56 pm

File photo of a bus terminal
File photo of a bus terminal

Gabtoli Bus Terminal will be transformed into a multi-modal station with all kinds of civic facilities, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam said today (7 May).

The minister submitted his written reply in the parliament while replying to a notice raised by ruling Awami League MP Mainul Hossain Khan from Dhaka-14.

"Modernisation of Gabtoli bus terminal is very important. At present there is no systematic parking system and passengers coming from far away are suffering due to long traffic. If Gabtoli terminal is modernised, all these issues of mismanagement will be solved," the minister said in his written statement.

The minister in his reply said Gabtoli Underground Metrorail station will be constructed on the northern route of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5), under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), where the Gabtoli bus terminal is located.

For this, Gabtoli Bus Terminal will be temporarily shifted from its current location. 12.80 acres of land on the south side of the terminal has been initially selected.

He said the new temporary terminal is 6,400 square metres. Along with, the depot will be constructed to accommodate 260 vehicles.

In future, Gabtoli Bus Terminal will be upgraded to a city bus terminal and a modern inter-district bus terminal will be constructed at Hemayetpur.

 

