Fugitive killers of 4 national leaders to be brought back: Home minister

UNB
03 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 04:18 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

The government is trying its best to bring back the fugitive killers of four national leaders, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Jail Killing Day today. 
 
Besides, the process to bring back the fugitive killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is also on, he said while talking to reporters after paying tribute to the four leaders marking the day. 
 
"The murders were committed in jail, where security was ensured by the state. The whole nation was stunned following the murders. We have repeatedly demanded justice for the killings. We only saw the trial over the killings when Sheikh Hasina assumed office," he said. 
 
Replying to a question, Asaduzzaman said, "The foreign ministry is working in this regard as we do not have any extradition treaty with the countries where the fugitive killers have taken shelter. We are maintaining contact with these countries regularly and we hope we will succeed in bringing them back." 
 
On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War - Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman - were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail. 
 
The four leaders played key roles in the Mujibnagar government that led the Liberation War in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister. 
 

