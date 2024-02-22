Won’t allow anyone else to infiltrate borders: Home minister

No one will be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the borders, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (22 February).

"Some 330 Border Guard Police, military and government officials fled Myanmar and took shelter in our country. They have been sent back to their country through our foreign ministry," he said while replying to questions from reporters over the Myanmar issue at the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat.

They have been sent back through a very good arrangement, the minister said.

"We are not going to let anybody enter the country illegally, we are not going to let anyone else infiltrate our borders," he added.

Bangladesh has given shelter to many Rohingyas, said the minister urging the government of Myanmar, all the countries around the world to take step for their repatriation to their own country as soon as possible.

Replying to another question, the minister said, "This time they [BNP] did not participate in the national election. So they can't claim to be the opposition now. They are another political party, as there are many smaller parties."

Mentioning that the BNP leaders were in jail for various reasons, the home minister said, "The judges deemed it appropriate to grant them bail. So, they were granted bail, and we have no involvement or comments in this matter."