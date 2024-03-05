Deputy commissioners to monitor market every week to keep prices stable: Home minister

Deputy commissioners have been directed to monitor the market every week if necessary to keep the price of goods at a bearable level, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"Price control has become a big challenge for us. Deputy commissioners have been requested to control commodity prices by monitoring the market monthly and weekly if required," said the minister while talking to reporters following the session of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the third day of the Deputy Commissioner Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium today (5 March).

The home minister said the DCs also talked about various small issues such as drugs and improving the food quality for inmates.

They also talked about whether militants can be tried virtually rather than transporting them to the court which can be risky, said the minister.

"We have said that we will check whether it [virtual hearing] can be introduced in whole of Bangladesh," he added.