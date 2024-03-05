Deputy commissioners to monitor market every week to keep prices stable: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:38 pm

Related News

Deputy commissioners to monitor market every week to keep prices stable: Home minister

The home minister said the DCs also talked about various small issues such as drugs and improving the food quality for inmates.

TBS Report
05 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:38 pm
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Deputy commissioners have been directed to monitor the market every week if necessary to keep the price of goods at a bearable level, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"Price control has become a big challenge for us. Deputy commissioners have been requested to control commodity prices by monitoring the market monthly and weekly if required," said the minister while talking to reporters following the session of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the third day of the Deputy Commissioner Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium today (5 March).

The home minister said the DCs also talked about various small issues such as drugs and improving the food quality for inmates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They also talked about whether militants can be tried virtually rather than transporting them to the court which can be risky, said the minister.

"We have said that we will check whether it [virtual hearing] can be introduced in whole of Bangladesh," he added.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

5h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

2h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

3h | Videos
India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

4h | Videos
The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

5h | Videos