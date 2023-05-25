Fruitful discussions on eight issues at BGB, BGP conference

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 03:03 pm

Fruitful discussions on eight issues at BGB, BGP conference

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A two-day border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) at the regional commander level has concluded at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar with fruitful discussions on eight issues in a cordial atmosphere.

The conference, which started at 10am on Wednesday (24 May) at the central resort hall of Teknaf Sadar Union in Cox's Bazar, Maheshkhali Para, ended on Thursday.

The 15-member Bangladesh delegation, led by BGB Cox's Bazar Region Commander Brigadier General Najam-us-Saqib, included senior officials of the BGB and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs and the Department of Narcotics Control.

On the other hand, a 16-member Myanmar delegation led by Brigadier General Htet Lwin of the Myanmar Border Guard Police participated in the conference.

"The conference discussed issues such as prevention of illegal infiltration, cross-border counter-terrorism and deterring of criminals, drug trafficking, border security, information exchange, integrated patrolling, mutual trust enhancement," said Najam-us-Saqib.

"At the same time, there has been a productive discussion regarding the simplification of the repatriation of Bangladeshis detained in Myanmar due to infiltration at the border owing to various reasons including natural calamities according to the 1980 border agreement," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Myanmar delegation came to Teknaf via Shapori island jetty to participate in the conference. They were warmly welcomed by the BGB, meanwhile, a well-armed team of BGB presented a "guard of honour" to the head of the Myanmar delegation.

