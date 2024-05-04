Several other Myanmar BGP men take refuge in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

Several other Myanmar BGP men take refuge in Bangladesh

According to local sources, 40 individuals were reportedly seen fleeing through three different points of Naf river

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 04:59 pm
File Photo: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trying to contain the situation in Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trying to contain the situation in Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Several other members of Myanmar's Border Guard Force (BGP) took refuge in Bangladesh through three points of the Naf river at the Teknaf border in Cox's Bazar on Saturday (4 May) morning. 

Mainul Kabir, director general of the Myanmar wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the information to The Business Standard. 

He could not, however, provide the exact number of BGP men who entered Bangladesh today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "The ongoing conflict in Myanmar led to these BGP members escaping [Myanmar] with arms and ammunition through the Naf river in Teknaf this morning. 

"The number might be below 50," he said.

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) has yet to comment on the matter. 

According to local sources, 40 individuals were reportedly seen fleeing through three different points of Naf river.

Earlier, the government sent back 618 members of various security forces of Myanmar, who had taken shelter in Bangladesh in recent weeks, to their own country in two phases.

Top News

BGP / Myanmar Conflict / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy

7h | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

1d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

1d | Features
Using fine cotton yarn, the weavers bring out various artistic motifs inspired by nature on the jomin or the body of the tant shari. Photo: TBS

Five ways to incorporate tant into your lifestyle

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How to recover stock market losses

How to recover stock market losses

1h | Videos
That is why Finland joined NATO

That is why Finland joined NATO

4h | Videos
Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

Overheating and load shedding can damage your phone

4h | Videos
Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

Google wants to take advantage of India-Mexico's cheap labor

4h | Videos