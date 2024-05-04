Several other Myanmar BGP men take refuge in Bangladesh

File Photo: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) trying to contain the situation in Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Several other members of Myanmar's Border Guard Force (BGP) took refuge in Bangladesh through three points of the Naf river at the Teknaf border in Cox's Bazar on Saturday (4 May) morning.

Mainul Kabir, director general of the Myanmar wing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed the information to The Business Standard.

He could not, however, provide the exact number of BGP men who entered Bangladesh today.

He said, "The ongoing conflict in Myanmar led to these BGP members escaping [Myanmar] with arms and ammunition through the Naf river in Teknaf this morning.

"The number might be below 50," he said.

The Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) has yet to comment on the matter.

According to local sources, 40 individuals were reportedly seen fleeing through three different points of Naf river.

Earlier, the government sent back 618 members of various security forces of Myanmar, who had taken shelter in Bangladesh in recent weeks, to their own country in two phases.