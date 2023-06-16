Four including women arrested with 9.5kg gold worth Tk8 crore in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2023, 05:10 pm

Police have arrested four people including two women with 9.5 kg of gold worth around Tk8 crore in Chattogram's Karnaphuli.

The gold was seized after searching a passenger bus of Marsa Paribahan in Moijjartek area of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 11:30am Friday (16 June).

The arrested are- Geeta Dhar, 38, Alok Dhar, 23, Narayan Dhar, 38, and Julie Dhar, 35. All of them are residents of Anant Mahajan house in Sadhanpur union of Banshkhali upazila.

Karnaphuli police station Officer-in-Charge Dulal Mahmud told The Business Standard, "The arrested women, Julie and Geeta Dhar, were bringing the gold neatly tied around their waists. On a tip-off, 9.623 kg of gold bars and leaves were recovered during a search at the check post.

"They were bringing the gold from Cox's Bazar and were taking it to Hazari Lane in Swarna Nagar."

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Karnaphuli Zone Assistant Commissioner Md Arif Hossain said, "Two of the arrested men are goldsmiths by profession. Although their wives are housewives, they helped their husbands in gold smuggling.

"They were collecting the gold from Cox's Bazar and bringing it to Chittagong. Investigation is going on to get more information in this regard."

