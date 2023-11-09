FM Momen greets Bangladeshis winning US state elections

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 06:56 pm

File photo of Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has congratulated the Bangladeshi nationals who have won the US state parliamentary elections on various positions.

In a felicitation message on Thursday, the foreign minister visiting Saudi Arabia said, "The massive victory of Bangladeshis in the positions of Senator, Council at Large and Council proves that Bangladeshi immigrants occupy an important position in US politics."

He expressed hope that the winning representatives will make important contributions to the welfare of Bangladesh as well as Bangladeshis living in the US.

A number of Bangladeshis have won the position of councilor and one has been elected as the senator in the state parliament election held on 7 November. 

Saddam Salim won the Virginia state election as a senator and Dr Neena Ahmed has become the Council at Large (mayor equivalent) of Philadelphia

Shahana Hanif has been elected as the councilor in the New York City Council for the second term while Nurul Hasan and Salahuddin Mia have won again the Milborne City Councilors election.

Besides, Shershah Mizan, Dewan Sarwar and Roni Islam and Ward Supervisor Abdus Mia have won Hudson City Council contesting for the post of councilor. 

Kamrul Hasan won for the fourth consecutive term as mayor pro-tem of Hamtromic City, Michigan, and Mohtasin Sadman won for the first time as councilor.

