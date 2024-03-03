FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladeshi-born man over alleged involvement in two kidnappings

A screenshot of FBI's wanted poster for Ruhel Choudhury

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information on a Bangladeshi-born national named Ruhel Choudhury for his alleged involvement in two kidnappings in New York.

"Ruhel Choudhury is wanted for his alleged involvement in two kidnappings that occurred on March 27, 2023, and May 11, 2023, in Queens, New York," reads an FBI wanted post published on the agency's website.

The FBI said, "Choudhury and others allegedly abducted the victims off the street and then robbed, tortured, and drugged them.

"One victim was held for ransom and sexually assaulted.

"Choudhury allegedly provided and drove the vehicles used to confine and transport the victims to various locations in Queens during the kidnappings."

Furthermore, he allegedly assaulted and threatened the victims.

"Choudhury was indicted in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, Brooklyn, New York, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on January 9, 2024, after he was charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping conspiracy," the wanted post stated.

Ruhel, alias Rumel Choudhury, has ties to the Hollis, Queens Village, and Jamaica areas of Queens, New York, the FBI said in the post, adding that he may transport and sell used cars.

He "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk", the FBI warned.

He was born on 9 February 1990 in Bangladesh.