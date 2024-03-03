FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladeshi-born man over alleged involvement in two kidnappings

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 08:36 pm

Related News

FBI offers $20,000 for info on Bangladeshi-born man over alleged involvement in two kidnappings

“Ruhel Choudhury is wanted for his alleged involvement in two kidnappings that occurred on March 27, 2023, and May 11, 2023, in Queens, New York,” reads an FBI wanted post published on the agency’s website.

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 08:36 pm

A screenshot of FBI&#039;s wanted poster for Ruhel Choudhury
A screenshot of FBI's wanted poster for Ruhel Choudhury

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information on a Bangladeshi-born national named Ruhel Choudhury for his alleged involvement in two kidnappings in New York. 

"Ruhel Choudhury is wanted for his alleged involvement in two kidnappings that occurred on March 27, 2023, and May 11, 2023, in Queens, New York," reads an FBI wanted post published on the agency's website.

The FBI said, "Choudhury and others allegedly abducted the victims off the street and then robbed, tortured, and drugged them. 

"One victim was held for ransom and sexually assaulted. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Choudhury allegedly provided and drove the vehicles used to confine and transport the victims to various locations in Queens during the kidnappings."

Furthermore, he allegedly assaulted and threatened the victims. 

"Choudhury was indicted in the United States District Court, Eastern District of New York, Brooklyn, New York, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on January 9, 2024, after he was charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping conspiracy," the wanted post stated.

Ruhel, alias Rumel Choudhury, has ties to the Hollis, Queens Village, and Jamaica areas of Queens, New York, the FBI said in the post, adding that he may transport and sell used cars.

He "should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk", the FBI warned.

He was born on 9 February 1990 in Bangladesh. 

 

Top News

FBI / Wanted / Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

9h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

12h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

1d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

18m | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

1h | Videos
Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

2h | Videos
The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

The would be daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani is expert at dancing

3h | Videos