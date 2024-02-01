FM in Brussels to join EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
01 February, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

FM in Brussels to join EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum Friday

UNB
01 February, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 09:16 pm
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB
A file photo of Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will attend the 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum which will be held in Brussels, Belgium on 2 February.

The foreign minister, who is currently visiting Brussels, will have meetings with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Jenaz Lenarcic on the sidelines of the forum, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin told reporters on Thursday.

He will also have meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg during his visit from 1-4 February, she said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The foreign minister is also scheduled to have meetings with his counterparts from Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, Vietnam and Sweden, said the spokesperson.

"Let's see how many meetings we can accommodate," said the foreign minister before his departure on Wednesday, recalling that he had 17 bilateral meetings within two days on the sidelines of the NAM Summit held in Uganda recently.

The foreign minister will return to Dhaka on Sunday evening.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell will chair the forum.

The EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum will bring together the EU and its Member States with countries from the East coast of Africa in the West to the Pacific islands in the East.

The EU and Indo-Pacific partners will discuss how to address the increasing number of complex economic, environmental, geopolitical, and security challenges that affect both regions.

It will include an opening plenary session, three roundtable discussions and a closing session.

The Brussels Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum builds on the success of the previous two EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forums held in Paris in February 2022 and in Stockholm in May 2023.

It will provide a platform for dialogue, for shaping a collective vision for the region's future and for identifying practical ways to enhance cooperation and deepen solidarity.

Europe and the Indo-Pacific are highly interconnected and interdependent, that is why the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum serves as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and cooperation between Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

The Indo-Pacific region is of key strategic importance, both in economic and geopolitical terms.

The 2021 EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific sets out how the EU is stepping up collaboration with Indo-Pacific partners to contribute to the region's stability, security and prosperity.

It is clear that close cooperation is the key to addressing these challenges effectively, achieving sustainable economic growth, and strengthening resilience to shocks and disruptions, according to the European Union.

The digital economy, in particular, holds the potential for significant innovation and growth, it said.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Brussels / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LGED is working on developing a core rural road network at every upazila and district level. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Economic growth is driving up the need to upgrade rural roads

9h | Panorama
TBS Infographics.

Why RMG nearshoring never posed a real threat to Bangladeshi manufacturers

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

1d | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

26m | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

2h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

3h | Videos
International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

International football transfer spending breaks record in 2023

4h | Videos