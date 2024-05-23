5 injured as fires shot on agitating Fortune Shoes workers in Barishal

At least five workers of Fortune Shoes Ltd factory at the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation area in Barishal have sustained bullet wounds after on-duty security members opened fire at them following a clash over unpaid salaries of the workers.

Sources said today (23 May), some workers of Fortune Shoes asked for their due salaries for March and April. But the factory authority agreed to pay for 15 days only, and said the rest will be paid after Eid-ul-Azha.

Frustrated at the decision, some workers attempted to leave the work abruptly.

One of the protesting workers, Nipa Halder said, "When we asked for the salary today, the company agreed to pay for 15 days only. When some workers tried to leave the work, the on-duty Ansar members took them to their camp and beat them."

At one stage, the Ansar members opened fire at the workers, she said.

As the news spread, many other workers rushed to the scene and attacked the Ansar camp.

In retaliation, the Ansar members opened fire at the workers, leaving at least five injured.

"So far, four workers have sustained injuries in the incident," said Kaunia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Asaduzzaman, who visited the spot following the incident.

In addition, five Ansar members sustained injuries from brick bats hurled by the workers. The agitating workers also vandalised the factory.

One of the protesting workers, Yunus, said, "Mizan, the owner of Fortune Shoes, was present at the scene when the workers were beaten up."

Yunus alleged that the Ansar members opened fire at the workers upon instruction from Mizan.

However, Ansar member Yusuf Ali said, "While protesting for their salaries, the workers first attacked the Ansar camp. We fired 10 rounds of bullets upon direction from the authorities. Some workers were injured."

The injured workers were identified as Mehedi, 25, from Narayanpur Ujirpur upazila, Raji, 25, from Rahmatpur area of Babuganj, Tamim, 20, from Sarsina area of Swarupkathi upazila, Mizanur, 20, from Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha, and Rafsan, 20, from Nalchity area of Jhalakathi.

They were given first aid at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, and later sent to Dhaka with critical injuries, the hospital's ward master Abul Kalam told The Business Standard.

Later, officials of the district administration and the police went to the scene to calm the situation.

Chairman of Fortune Shoes, Mizanur Rahman told the agitating workers that their demands would be met.

He said action would be taken against the Ansar members who opened fire at the workers.

"If someone is injured, I will be responsible for their treatment," he added.

However, till the filing of this report around 8pm, more than 1,000 workers were demonstrating at the factory entrance. They said they would continue the protest until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, Barishal district unit, condemned the firing on workers, and declared a protest rally for tomorrow in the city.

Contacted, Riaz Uddin Bhuiya, company secretary of Fortune Shoes, told The Business Standard, "Labour unrest erupted in our factory in Barishal due to a delay in disbursing wages last month. Usually, we clear wages within the first 10 days of every month, but this time we could not make the payment on time because of sluggish business."

"Workers did accept the reality and resorted to demonstrations. We hope to clear their arrears in a week," he added.

However, despite several attempts, company Chairman Mizanur Rahman could not be reached over the phone.