4 killed in road accidents in Barishal ahead of Eid

The incidents occurred in Barishal city’s Kashipur area and Nalchity upazila of Barishal-Jhalakathi highway.

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 03:33 pm
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Four people lost their lives and 10 people were injured in two separate road accidents in Barishal ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The incidents occurred in Barishal city's Kashipur area and Nalchity upazila of Barishal-Jhalakathi highway.

A collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Kashipur caused the deaths of Mohammad Sohag, 19, the bus driver's assistant, and an unidentified supervisor from Cumilla earlier this morning. 

"A passenger bus from Bepari Paribahan was heading to Dhaka. While passing by the BRAC Training Center in Kashipur, it collided forcefully with a truck carrying gas cylinders from behind. The front part of the bus was severely damaged, and the truck fell into a roadside pond. The bus driver's assistant died on the spot, and the passengers were injured," said Lokman Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Airport police station. 

"The injured were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal", he added. 

In a separate incident, a collision between a bus of Sakura Paribahan and a CNG autorickshaw on the Barishal-Jhalakathi highway in Nalchity upazila caused the deaths of the autorickshaw driver Al Amin and passenger Altaf Munshi.

"Al Amin, the CNG driver, and passenger Altaf Munshi were killed in a head-on collision with a Sakura Paribahan bus at Srirampur Bazaar. If the families file complaints, we will take necessary actions after investigation," said Murad Ali, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nalchity police station. 

Abul Kalam, the ward master at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital said, "The bodies of the four deceased in the road accidents have been sent to the hospital morgue. They will be sent for post-mortem examinations after investigation."

road accident / Barishal / death

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

