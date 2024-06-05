5 students hospitalised due to intense heat in Barishal

Five students fell ill in the classroom due to excessive heat in Gournadi, Barishal.

They were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

The incident occurred at Hosnabad Secondary School in the ninth-grade classroom around 11:15am today (5 June).

The students who fell ill were all aged 14 to 15 years.

It was reported that shortly after the class began, a power outage occurred, causing intense heat in the classroom. One by one, five students fell ill and experienced breathing difficulties.

Initially, they were taken to the upazila health complex, but as their condition did not improve, they were transferred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal. Currently, the students are receiving treatment on the fourth floor of the hospital's medicine department.

Mostafizur Rahman, the headmaster of Hosnabad Secondary School, said, "The students fell ill due to the heat in the absence of electricity. 10 to 15 students reported feeling unwell, out of which five developed severe breathing difficulties. They were promptly taken to the hospital. Family members and teachers are with the students at the hospital."