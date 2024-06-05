5 students hospitalised due to intense heat in Barishal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

5 students hospitalised due to intense heat in Barishal

They were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 06:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Five students fell ill in the classroom due to excessive heat in Gournadi, Barishal.

They were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

The incident occurred at Hosnabad Secondary School in the ninth-grade classroom around 11:15am today (5 June).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The students who fell ill were all aged 14 to 15 years.

It was reported that shortly after the class began, a power outage occurred, causing intense heat in the classroom. One by one, five students fell ill and experienced breathing difficulties. 

Initially, they were taken to the upazila health complex, but as their condition did not improve, they were transferred to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal. Currently, the students are receiving treatment on the fourth floor of the hospital's medicine department.

Mostafizur Rahman, the headmaster of Hosnabad Secondary School, said, "The students fell ill due to the heat in the absence of electricity. 10 to 15 students reported feeling unwell, out of which five developed severe breathing difficulties. They were promptly taken to the hospital. Family members and teachers are with the students at the hospital."

Top News

heat / Barishal / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

9h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

10h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

India to face Ireland in their first match of T20 World Cup 2024

2h | Videos
How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers

1h | Videos
Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

Why India's Modi failed to win outright majority

3h | Videos
Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

Dominous Agro Industries Limited is going ahead with all the plans.

5h | Videos