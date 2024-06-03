5th grader chained down and tortured by parents for refusing to go back to husband's house

03 June, 2024, 05:50 pm
03 June, 2024, 05:50 pm

5th grader chained down and tortured by parents for refusing to go back to husband's house

The incident was brought to light after someone reportedly shot a video of the scene and released it on social media. Later on, the police were notified

Thirteen-year-old Mosammat Habiba Akhter allegedly tortured by her family on the night of 1 June. Photo: Collected
Thirteen-year-old Mosammat Habiba Akhter is a 5th grade student at a local madrasah in Barishal's Agailjhara.

She was married off to a man named Sajid Molla three months ago.

Just two months after the wedding, Habiba came back home begging her mother not to send her back to her husband's house.

The young girl's refusal was met with some dire consequences. 

Her parents had allegedly chained her down and tortured her sometime on Saturday night. They even tied her hands to her back, beat her up and pressured her to go back to her husband's house. 

The incident was brought to light after someone reportedly shot a video of the scene and released it on social media. Later on, the police were notified.

Agailjhara Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Zahirul Islam said SI Mahfuz Hossain was sent to the spot on Saturday night to rescue Habiba after being tipped off by the locals.

After reaching there, however, SI Mahfuz Hossain said he did not find anyone. "Habiba's family found out [we were coming], locked the house and ran away."

This correspondent reached Habiba's mother, Marufa Begum, on the phone. 

Marufa said, "We are a poor family. We married off our daughter because we cannot afford her education. We tied her up with chains just to scare her as she was refusing to go back to her husband's house."

Contacted, Chairman of Bagdha Union Parishad Aminul Islam said he has informed the matter to the local administration. "I demand justice for those involved in the incident."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Fariha Tanzin said, "This is a legally punishable offence. Taking cognizance of the incident, necessary action will be taken."

Barishal / torture case / madrasah students

