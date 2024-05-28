Cyclone Remal claims 10 lives in Barishal division

Cyclone Remal has caused significant devastation across four districts in the Barishal division, claiming 10 lives.

Among the deceased, three were from Barishal, three from Bhola, one from Barguna, and three from Patuakhali.

The district commissioners of the respective districts have confirmed these casualties.

Among the victims, only one person drowned in floodwaters, while the remaining nine were killed by falling trees and collapsing houses.

Barishal's District Commissioner Shahidul Islam reported that on the night of the cyclone, two people were killed when a wall of a tin-shed house collapsed in the 25th ward of Barishal City Corporation's Rupatoli area. The victims were Lokman Hossain, a hotel owner, and Mokshedur Rahman, an employee at the same hotel. Additionally, Jalal Sikder, 55, from Char Dariyal in Bakerganj upazila died after being struck by a tree branch.

Bhola's District Commissioner Arifuzzaman said, "Three people, including a child, died in three upazilas of Bhola. In West Umedpur of Lalmohan upazila, Moneza Khatun, 55, died when her house collapsed on her. In Daulatkhan upazila, Monir Hossain's four-year-old daughter Maisha was also killed by a collapsing house. Jahangir Hossain, 50, from Sachra Union in Borhanuddin Upazila died after being struck by a falling tree branch.

In Patuakhali district, Sharif, 24 from Kawar Char in Kalapara Upazila was swept away by waves, while Zainal Abedin, 70, from Naldonia village in Dumki upazila died after being crushed by a tree. Abdul Karim, 65, from Nazirpur union in Bauphal upazila was killed when his house collapsed on him.

Shamim Mia, the executive officer of Barguna Sadar upazila, reported that Abdur Rahman Bayati, 56, died while trying to clear a fallen tree from his house.