Defying HC ban, 3-wheelers ply highways amid Eid rush

A driver of a three-wheeler, Salim Mia, stood with his vehicle in front of the Barishal Divisional Passport Office, calling for passengers this afternoon at around 2:00 pm.

"I have been driving passengers along the highway to their destination safely on my three-wheeler for about three days now, ahead of Eid," Salim Mia said.

Amid the rush of the holiday season, many three-wheeler drivers have been taking passengers along the highway around Barishal's Nuthullabad and Rupatali bus terminal areas.

Three-wheelers, however, are prohibited from running on highways altogether. As per the High Court ban, the government also gave strict instructions that three-wheelers should not run on the highway.

In Barishal, three-wheelers reach a number of nearby destinations, including Boga in Baufal which is 68 km away, Bhandaria, Kaukhali, Mirzaganj, Patuakhali, and Jhalakathi,

These travels come with risks.

Earlier on 14 June, two people were killed in a three-way clash in Barishal's Bakerganj upazila at around 7:30 am in the Bakharkathi area of ​​Barisal-Patuakhali highway. Four others were injured.

The deceased are three-wheeler driver Saidul Islam (40) and Zayan, 4-year-old son of Mejbah Uddin of Bagdia area, passenger of the three-wheeler.

Kawshar Hossain, who was injured in that accident said, "Our vehicle was driving at a very high speed. We repeatedly prohibited the driver [Saidul Islam] from driving on the highway. But then the driver and a four-year-old child died in the accident."

Yet, why do passengers still prefer riding these vehicles?

A three-wheeler driver, Belayet Hossain of Barishal Nathullabad Bus Terminal, said, "So many people are coming from Dhaka. They are not able to find a bus for their commute. Passengers are coming to us even if we say we don't want to take them. I am charging only Tk200 for travelling from Barishal to Kaukhali."

Suman Mir, another three-wheeler driver who was headed to Bakerganj said, "I usually drive in Bakerganj during Eid and I charge per person Tk100-120."

A passenger named Putul Akhter said, "I tried the bus. I got a ticket after waiting for two hours. I'll reach home by a three-wheeler within two hours. I could not wait any longer even if these rides costs a bit more. I left with a risk."

What do authorities say?

Rupatali Bus-Minibus Owners Association President Sultan Mahmud said three-wheelers are largely responsible for highway accidents.

"Not only engine-driven three-wheelers but also battery-run auto-rickshaws plying the highways with passengers. We have repeatedly demanded the administration to regulate the movement of three-wheelers on the highway. The High Court has also banned it. But nothing seems to be working."

Deputy Commissioner [Traffic] of Barishal Metropolitan Police SM Tanvir Arafat said, "We are working to prevent this chaos. But I can't stop it when someone is taking a passenger for a long destination."

Barishal District Police Superintendent Wahidul Islam said, "Strict instructions have been given to prevent three-wheelers on the highway. Strict action will be taken against anyone who is found disobeying these instructions."