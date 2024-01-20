Five arrested over kidnap, robbery in Ctg

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in the Bayezid Bostami area of Chattogram city.

The arrestees are Aminul Islam Sharif, 22, Tofazzal Hossain Hriday, 22, Md Hriday, 22, Md Minhajul Abedin Maruf, 22, and Wazed Hossain Titu, 22.

Arafat Rahman Soni, a construction worker, was abducted on Wednesday night. The abductors took away Arafat's belongings and cash amounting to Tk12,000, and demanded a ransom of Tk50,000.

One of Arafat's relatives delivered Tk20,000 but the criminals snatched an additional Tk8,000 and released the victim.

Upon reporting the incident to the police the following day, a team from the Bayezid Bostami police station initiated a raid, leading to the apprehension of five suspects in the Asiatic Cotton Mill area. During the operation, Tk23,800 in cash was recovered.

Sanjay Sinha, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Bostami police station, said a case has been filed and the police are actively pursuing the remaining absconding suspects.

Sinha also said the arrestees have various other cases pending against them.