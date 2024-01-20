Five arrested over kidnap, robbery in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

Five arrested over kidnap, robbery in Ctg

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 07:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with a kidnapping and robbery in the Bayezid Bostami area of Chattogram city. 

The arrestees are Aminul Islam Sharif, 22, Tofazzal Hossain Hriday, 22, Md Hriday, 22, Md Minhajul Abedin Maruf, 22, and Wazed Hossain Titu, 22.

Arafat Rahman Soni, a construction worker, was abducted on Wednesday night. The abductors took away Arafat's belongings and cash amounting to Tk12,000, and demanded a ransom of Tk50,000. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of Arafat's relatives delivered Tk20,000 but the criminals snatched an additional Tk8,000 and released the victim.

Upon reporting the incident to the police the following day, a team from the Bayezid Bostami police station initiated a raid, leading to the apprehension of five suspects in the Asiatic Cotton Mill area. During the operation, Tk23,800 in cash was recovered.

Sanjay Sinha, officer-in-charge of Bayezid Bostami police station, said a case has been filed and the police are actively pursuing the remaining absconding suspects. 

Sinha also said the arrestees have various other cases pending against them.

Chattogram / Kidnap / robbery / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

3h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

11h | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

11h | Panorama
Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

1h | Videos
If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

If the attacks in the Red Sea continue, global food prices will increase

18m | Videos
FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

FIA has introduced new rules in F1 for 2024

2h | Videos
How online transactions can be secured

How online transactions can be secured

2h | Videos