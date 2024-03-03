Fishermen return to crab collection in Sundarbans after a 2 month ban

Fishermen have resumed collecting crabs in the Sundarbans following the conclusion of a two-month government-enforced ban designed to safeguard the breeding season of crabs.

The ban, aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the crab population, ended last Thursday at midnight, with fishermen from coastal regions such as Mongla, Rampal, and Dakope seen entering the forest on Sunday with necessary equipment for crab collection.

The hiatus, necessitated by the breeding season of crabs in January and February, saw the issuance of pass-permits by the forest department halted. With the ban lifted, permits are once again being distributed, allowing the fishermen to legally collect crabs from the Sundarbans' extensive network of rivers and canals.

Spanning 6,017 sq km in Bangladesh, including 1,874 sq km of aquatic areas, the Sundarbans are home to 450 rivers and canals, along with 14 species of crabs.

To protect these species, certain canals have been designated as sanctuaries, with restrictions on crab collection in canals narrower than 25 feet enforced year-round.

Approximately 15,000 fishermen, equipped with valid forest department passes, depend on crab collecting within the non-restricted areas of the Sundarbans for their livelihood. The annual ban, instituted following the establishment of crab export guidelines, seeks to balance economic needs with environmental conservation.

Anisur Rahman, a crab collector from Joymoni in Mongla, highlighted the financial hardships faced by the fishermen due to the ban, pointing out the lack of governmental assistance during this period. Despite the ban's intent, there have been reports of illegal crab collection during the breeding season, undermining conservation efforts.

Mihir Kumar Doe, the forest Conservator of the Khulna region, confirmed that legal crab collection could resume in designated areas from 2 March with forest guards instructed to enhance patrolling to prevent illegal activities.

Additionally, strict guidelines have been put in place for the transportation of crabs, with divisional actions promised against violators.

This move to resume crab collection comes as a relief to many fishermen reliant on the trade, while the forest department remains vigilant against practices that could harm the Sundarbans' ecological balance.