First hajj flight leaves Dhaka with 410 pilgrims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 02:58 pm

Related News

First hajj flight leaves Dhaka with 410 pilgrims

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 02:58 pm
First hajj flight leaves Dhaka with 410 pilgrims

The first hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia Sunday morning with 410 hajj pilgrims on board.

The Boeing 777 aircraft took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00 am, reads a press release.

State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inquired the pilgrims about the problems they faced at the airport before seeing them off.

A total of 57,585 Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj this year likely to be held on July 8 subject to the sighting of the moon.

Of them, 4000 will perform hajj under government hajj management while the rest will perform hajj under private hajj agencies.

Biman will carry 29,000 pilgrims by three Boeing 777 aircraft under its 130 dedicated flights with 65 round trips.

Saudia and Flynas will carry the rest of the pilgrims.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the hajj program.

The largest annual Muslim congregation was held on a limited scale in the last two years.
 

Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

1h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

5h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

2h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

2h | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

2h | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%