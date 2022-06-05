First hajj flight leaves Dhaka with 410 pilgrims

The first hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Dhaka for Saudi Arabia Sunday morning with 410 hajj pilgrims on board.

The Boeing 777 aircraft took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00 am, reads a press release.

State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali and State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inquired the pilgrims about the problems they faced at the airport before seeing them off.

A total of 57,585 Bangladeshis will be able to perform hajj this year likely to be held on July 8 subject to the sighting of the moon.

Of them, 4000 will perform hajj under government hajj management while the rest will perform hajj under private hajj agencies.

Biman will carry 29,000 pilgrims by three Boeing 777 aircraft under its 130 dedicated flights with 65 round trips.

Saudia and Flynas will carry the rest of the pilgrims.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the hajj program.

The largest annual Muslim congregation was held on a limited scale in the last two years.

