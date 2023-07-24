Fire Service issues medical check-up protocol for drivers to prevent accidents

The Fire Service and Civil Defence has launched an initiative to conduct medical check-ups for all its drivers with the aim of preventing accidents.

In a recent incident, at 10.31 am this morning, a fire broke out at Fakir Apparels in the BSCIS area of Narayanganj. In response to the emergency, a fire service water tanker, driven by 48-year-old Md Jahangir Hossain, departed from Hajiganj fire station to the accident site. While en route, Jahangir suffered a heart attack at Chashara intersection and passed away.

Losing control due to the driver's medical emergency, the water tanker collided with a passenger bus, resulting in the death of a pedestrian and leaving several others injured.

To avoid such accidents, Fire Service Director General Brigadier General Md Main Uddin has issued instructions to all relevant personnel regarding the implementation of regular medical check-ups for drivers.

Jahangir Hossain, who hailed from Cumilla, had been serving as a driver in the fire service since 1994. He is survived by two daughters and a son.