Fire at Parabat Express train doused

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 03:47 pm

Fire at Parabat Express train doused

TBS Report
11 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 03:47 pm
Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey
Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey

The fire that broke out on two bogies of the Intercity Parabat Express Train Saturday morning has been brought under control.

However, the railway communication between Dhaka and Sylhet still remains suspended following the incident, Assistant Director of Fire Service Abdullah Harun Pasha confirmed the information to TBS.

Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey
Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey

Meanwhile, district administration has formed a 7-member probe body, according to Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan.

Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey
Photo: TBS/Ripon Dey

The incident took place at around 1pm near Shamshernagar railway station in Srimangal, Assistant Station Master Shakhawat Hossain confirmed.

No passenger was harmed in the accident, thanks to the prompt action taken by locals. Reportedly, they were quick to separate the two bogies – that caught on fire - from the rest of the train.

Three units of fire service - one each from Kamalganj, Srimangal and Moulvibazar -  rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.
 

 

