Fire at Faridpur Medical College under control

A fire truck is stationed outside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur following a fire that broke out on the second floor of the hospital on Thursday, 16 May. Photo: TBS
A fire truck is stationed outside Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur following a fire that broke out on the second floor of the hospital on Thursday, 16 May. Photo: TBS

A fire that broke out this morning at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) in Faridpur has been brought under control.

Multiple firefighting units rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze which originated around 8am today (16 May).

The fire started in the store room on the second floor of the hospital, confirmed BSMMC Deputy Director Deepak Kumar.

He said, "The flames spread rapidly from the store room, emitting a plume of smoke. Various hospital items, including medicines, equipment, and refrigerators, were stored there. Upon being informed, several firefighting units arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames."

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown, he added.

Following the outbreak, patients and hospital staff quickly evacuated the building and gathered on the hospital premises outside.

The incident caused a power outage and disrupted all essential services at the hospital.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder and Police Superintendent Md Morshed Alam, along with other district administrative officials, visited the scene.

There have been several fire incidents at Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in recent months.

