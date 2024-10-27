Six injured as oil-carrying vessel catches fire in Dakatia River

UNB
27 October, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 10:35 pm

Oil tanker MV Sadia Enterprise. Photo: UNB
Oil tanker MV Sadia Enterprise. Photo: UNB

At least six crew members were injured when a massive fire erupted on the oil tanker MV Sadia Enterprise in the Dakatia River, Chandpur, following an explosion in its engine room on Sunday afternoon.

The injured are Rubel, 35, Golap, 50, Jilani, 30, Masud, 30, Giyas Uddin, 29 and Madhu Mia, 55.

The fire broke out around 4:15pm near Padma Oil Company's jetty, said Syed Morshed Alam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense (North) Chandpur.

On information, 4 units from the Fire Service and Coast Guard members brought the fire under control around 5:30 pm.

Among the injured, Golap's condition was serious and he was sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

However, the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown.

