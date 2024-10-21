Police job at Tk120 fee: Faridpur Police to recruit 56 trainee constables

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:06 pm

Related News

Police job at Tk120 fee: Faridpur Police to recruit 56 trainee constables

The superintendent of police urged journalists to publicise this information to reach potential candidates

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 07:06 pm
Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Jalil announced the offer at a press conference at his office today (21 October). Photo: TBS
Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Jalil announced the offer at a press conference at his office today (21 October). Photo: TBS

Faridpur Police is offering entry-level jobs at a minimal application fee of only Tk120.

Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Jalil announced the offer at a press conference at his office today (21 October).

"56 police trainee recruit constable (TRC) positions will be filled in Faridpur through a transparent recruitment process," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He urged journalists to publicise this information to reach potential candidates.

The superintendent of police outlined the recruitment steps, emphasising the importance of avoiding any form of corruption or unethical practices. 

He warned against financial transactions related to the recruitment process and stated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such activities.

The physical measurement and document verification test will be held from 25-27 October at 8am at the Police Lines ground in Faridpur city.

The written exams will be held on 12 November, followed by the oral exam on 19 November. Candidates must successfully complete all six stages of the recruitment process.

At the briefing, the superintendent of police advised candidates and their parents to be cautious of any attempts to exploit them or manipulate the recruitment process.

Top News

Bangladesh / Police job / Faridpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Now | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

14m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos