Police job at Tk120 fee: Faridpur Police to recruit 56 trainee constables

Faridpur Police is offering entry-level jobs at a minimal application fee of only Tk120.

Faridpur Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Jalil announced the offer at a press conference at his office today (21 October).

"56 police trainee recruit constable (TRC) positions will be filled in Faridpur through a transparent recruitment process," he said.

He urged journalists to publicise this information to reach potential candidates.

The superintendent of police outlined the recruitment steps, emphasising the importance of avoiding any form of corruption or unethical practices.

He warned against financial transactions related to the recruitment process and stated that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such activities.

The physical measurement and document verification test will be held from 25-27 October at 8am at the Police Lines ground in Faridpur city.

The written exams will be held on 12 November, followed by the oral exam on 19 November. Candidates must successfully complete all six stages of the recruitment process.

At the briefing, the superintendent of police advised candidates and their parents to be cautious of any attempts to exploit them or manipulate the recruitment process.