Army-police vehicle on fire: Shouldn't take Kachukhet incident lightly, Shafiqur Rahman says

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 06:13 pm

Related News

Army-police vehicle on fire: Shouldn't take Kachukhet incident lightly, Shafiqur Rahman says

If the workers have any just claims, then it is the relevant authority’s duty to resolve those on the basis of fairness, he says

TBS Report
31 October, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 06:13 pm
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: Collected

There was no scope to take the issue of setting fire to army and police vehicles amid workers protests in the capital's Kachukhet lightly, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said today (31 October). 

Taking to his verified Facebook page, he said the incident closely followed the incident of setting fire to an army vehicle – allegedly by supporters of the Awami League – on 10 August.

"If the workers have any just claims, then it is the relevant authority's duty to resolve those on the basis of fairness. But if the burning of army and police vehicles during protests is aimed at achieving a specific objective of destabilising the country and economy, there is no way to take it lightly," he wrote.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

An army vehicle and a police van were set on fire amid RMG workers' protest in the Kochukhet area of Mirpur, Dhaka.

Two workers – aged 15 and 17 – were also shot by police amid clashes between law enforcers, army and the protesters.

Around 9am, workers from Centex Fashion Limited and other nearby factories gathered in front of their workplaces after management of the nearby Mousumi Garments was shut down the factory the previous night following a series of altercations.

The shutdown led to a larger gathering of workers on the street.

Tensions escalated when police and army personnel arrived in the area. Workers allegedly threw bricks and stones at them. In response, police resorted to baton charges, which led to further unrest.

"At one point they [the workers] vandalised and set fire to two vehicles of police and army," said Kazi Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Kafrul police station.

"In response, police and army personnel took action to disperse them," the OC added.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Centex Managing Director Jashimuddin, whose two employees were shot, said workers of Creative Designers had been demanding the resignation of a line chief.

The resignation demands came after the line chief's relative allegedly beat up a factory operator, angering workers. 

Yesterday, a meeting was held between law enforcers, the army and workers.

During the meeting, an altercation broke out.

The factory was then shut after Section-13/A of the Labour Law – no work, no pay – was implemented.

Today, the workers again took to the streets demanding punishment of law enforcers who had gotten into an altercation with workers.

The Business Standard reached out to Creative Designers, but no representative was available for comments.

Top News / Politics

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman / Jamaat-e-Islami / fire / army vehicle / Mirpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

21h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did the stock market decline after a rise in August's second week?

Why did the stock market decline after a rise in August's second week?

32m | Videos
Awami League has imposed one-party rule: Mirza Fakhrul

Awami League has imposed one-party rule: Mirza Fakhrul

52m | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: who is ahead in which state?

Presidential election in the United States: who is ahead in which state?

1h | Videos
Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

Former additional SP Shahidul Islam arrested

2h | Videos