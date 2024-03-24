Fire engulfs Super Board factory on the bank of Meghna in Munshiganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 04:02 pm

Related News

Fire engulfs Super Board factory on the bank of Meghna in Munshiganj

Ten units of fire service are working to bring the fire under control.

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 04:02 pm
Fire at Super Board factory on 24 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Fire at Super Board factory on 24 March 2024. Photo: TBS

A fire engulfed a factory of Super Board on the bank of Meghna in Hosendee union of Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj.

The fire started in the factory, owned by TK Group, around 1pm today (24 March) and spread quickly amid the strong winds on the riverbank.

According to bystanders, the fire originated at the jute warehouse of the factory. Workers at first tried to douse the fire and later called the fire service.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Six workers and an Ansar security member of the factory have been reportedly injured while trying to douse the fire.

At present, 10 units of fire service are working to bring the fire under control, confirmed Kohinoor Akhter, upazila nirbahi office of Gajaria.

Photo: Screengrab of a video showing Super Board factory in flames on 24 March 2024
Photo: Screengrab of a video showing Super Board factory in flames on 24 March 2024

Two fire service units of Gajaria fire service reached the spot soon after the fire started. And they were later joined by eight other units - two from Gajaria Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Fire Station, two from Sonargaon Fire Station, two from Adamjee Fire Station, and two from Demra Fire Station.

Rifat Mallik, in-charge of Gajaria Fire Service said, "We rushed to the spot after getting the news. However, we are struggling to extinguish the fire due to the presence of flammable materials inside. The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Chairman of Hosendee union parishad Monirul Haque Mithu said the fire extinguishing system in the factory was not maintained properly.

"We warned them several times about this, but they did not take it into consideration," he added.

Top News

fire / factory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This matte black FZ-S Version 3.0 was installed with a brown leather seat cover by the owner, giving it a premium yet retro appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

30,000km with the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: A blend of refinement and control

5h | Wheels
Backed by a fault-tolerant power control system, Cypher has an uninterrupted power supply. Photo: Courtesy

Cypher: A significant leap in data localisation

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

1d | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

Is the war in Ukraine becoming more dire?

2h | Videos
Chicken Butter Masala

Chicken Butter Masala

3h | Videos
Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

Are you ready to ride in a flying car?

5h | Videos
Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

Fair Electronics is manufacturing Hisense products in a joint venture.

19h | Videos