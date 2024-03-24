Fire engulfs Super Board factory on the bank of Meghna in Munshiganj

A fire engulfed a factory of Super Board on the bank of Meghna in Hosendee union of Gajaria upazila of Munshiganj.

The fire started in the factory, owned by TK Group, around 1pm today (24 March) and spread quickly amid the strong winds on the riverbank.

According to bystanders, the fire originated at the jute warehouse of the factory. Workers at first tried to douse the fire and later called the fire service.

Six workers and an Ansar security member of the factory have been reportedly injured while trying to douse the fire.

At present, 10 units of fire service are working to bring the fire under control, confirmed Kohinoor Akhter, upazila nirbahi office of Gajaria.

Photo: Screengrab of a video showing Super Board factory in flames on 24 March 2024

Two fire service units of Gajaria fire service reached the spot soon after the fire started. And they were later joined by eight other units - two from Gajaria Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation Fire Station, two from Sonargaon Fire Station, two from Adamjee Fire Station, and two from Demra Fire Station.

Rifat Mallik, in-charge of Gajaria Fire Service said, "We rushed to the spot after getting the news. However, we are struggling to extinguish the fire due to the presence of flammable materials inside. The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Chairman of Hosendee union parishad Monirul Haque Mithu said the fire extinguishing system in the factory was not maintained properly.

"We warned them several times about this, but they did not take it into consideration," he added.