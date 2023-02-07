Fire at capital's Shimanto Square

A fire broke out at Shimanto Square shopping mall in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Tuesday (7 February).

"The fire started around 5pm. Three units of firefighters doused it after 30 minutes of toiling effort," Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer of Fire Services and Civil Defense confirmed the matter.

The fire originated from the waste located in the shopping mall's basement area, he told the media.

Heavy smoke clouds formed over the multi-storied building. People rushed to the market premises in panic after seeing the fire.

However, the situation is under control now, the officer said.

