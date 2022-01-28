Fire breaks out at Narayanganj RMG factory

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
28 January, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 07:53 pm

A fire has broken out at a readymade garment (RMG) factory near Naryanganj's Madanpur area. 

The fire broke out on three two-storied buildings of the factory named Zaheen Knitwear around 4:30pm Friday (28 January). 

On information, 10 units of the fire service rushed to the spot and nine more units later joined the team, said Shahjahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.  

Shafiuddin Ahmed, executive director at Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the fire spread to four units of the factory, of which firefighters were able to douse the fire in three units.

Fire at Unit-4 is still out of control as of filing this report at 7.50.

It is initially being assumed that the fire started from a short circuit and spread quickly due to the stockpile of fabrics, said Shafiuddin.

However, the chances of casualties are low as there were no workers in the factory due to the holiday, he added.

