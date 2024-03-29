Fire breaks out at Ctg factory

A fire broke out at a footwear accessories factory near Textile intersection under Bayezid Bostami Police Station of Chattogram city around 4pm today (29 March).

Nine firefighting units from Bayezid, Agrabad and Chandanpura stations are working to douse the blaze, Md Abdul Malek, assistant director of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence told The Business Standard.

The fire originated at the second floor of the five-storey building, he added.

No casualties have been reported yet.