Fire at Barishal Plaza in Bangabazar under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 09:06 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out on the fourth floor of a commercial building, located opposite Bangabazar market in Old Dhaka, on Saturday morning (8 April) is now under control. 

The fire started around 8:05am inside Barishal Plaza, confirmed fire service control room duty officer Rafi-Al-Faruk.

Total 14 firefighting units started a strenuous effort to bring the fire under control immediately after being informed, he said.

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within 40 minutes at 8:45am, he added.

The first unit of Fire Service reached the spot at 8:06am, within a minute after they were informed about the fire. 

No casualties have been reported till now.

In less than a week, a massive fire on Tuesday (4 April) wreaked havoc at the Bangabazar market gutting at least 3,500 shops.

It took six hours for a total of 48 fire service units to bring the fire under control and around 75 hours to douse the fire.

