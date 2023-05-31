BNP leader's house set on fire in Narsingdi

Miscreants reportedly set fire to the residence of Central BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon in Narsingdi on Wednesday (31 May) afternoon.

After receiving information, the fire service reached the spot and brought the fire under control around 5:30pm, reports the Daily Prothom Alo.

The house is located next to Titas Gas regional office at Chinishpur union in Narsingdi Sadar upazila.

The activities of the district BNP are conducted from this house. The house is also known as the temporary office of the district BNP, according to media reports.

However, no one was at the house at the time of the incident.

The leaders and activists of BNP said a group of miscreants entered the party office at that house around 4:45pm. The miscreants vandalised the rooms and set fire to the place, they added.

After receiving information from local people, two units of fire service reached the spot and extinguished the fire, they also said.