7 incidents of arson occur Tuesday: Fire Service

A bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram around 9am on Sunday (29 October) morning. Photo: Shariful Islam
A bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram around 9am on Sunday (29 October) morning. Photo: Shariful Islam

At least seven incidents of arson took place across the country on Tuesday during the first day of road, rail and waterway blockade enforced by the BNP and its allies, and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sources at the media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters said they got information of seven arson attacks across the country.

Among the fire incidents, one incident occurred in Dhaka City, four in Dhaka Division (Narayanganj, Gazipur), one in Chattogram Division, one in Rajshahi Division (Bogura).

Three passenger buses, one parcel covered van, one pickup van, two commercial product showrooms and one police box were burned, the fire department's media cell said.

A three-day blockade of road, rail and waterways, enforced by BNP and like-minded opposition parties, began on Tuesday to mount pressure on the Awami League government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party, neutral administration.

