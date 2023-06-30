Fire in Rajshahi kills woman, her two sons injured

BSS
30 June, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2023, 01:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A female school teacher was killed and her two doctor sons sustained injuries in a fire at a village in the district on Thursday.

Locals said the fire might have originated from the kitchen and engulfed the house while they were asleep in the night at Madariganj locality under the Bagmara upazila of the district.

The deceased mother was identified as Farida Yeasmin, 48, wife of Ejajul Basher. She was a teacher at Shibpur Girls High School under Durgapur Upazila. Her husband is an X-ray expert at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.

Two sons Dr Rashidul Basher and Dr Shafiul Basher, who completed MBBS recently, are in critical condition. They were immediately rushed to the burn unit at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) and when their health conditions deteriorated they were shifted to Dhaka Burn Hospital this morning.

RMCH sources said 45 percent of their bodies were burnt.

Nimay Roy, Fire Fighter at Bagmara Fire Station, told BSS that the family members used to cook food in a chalk stove (Kharir chula) on the third floor of their three-storied building.

On Eid night, they cooked food but left the stove without dousing the stove fire and went to bed.

Roy said valuables in the building worth around Taka 90 lakh were burnt to ashes either partially or completely.

