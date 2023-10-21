FICCI's Investment Expo 2023 to kick off on 8 November

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

FICCI's Investment Expo 2023 to kick off on 8 November

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is going to organize a two-day long Investment Expo 2023 which will run from 8 November to 9 November to celebrate its 60-year journey.

In a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday, FICCI president Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, "The investment expo will be held at Radisson Blu Water Garden to commemorate the six decades anniversary of the chamber. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been given her schedule to inaugurate the event as the chief guest."

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is the strategic partner of the investment expo.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy said, the key objective of this event is to highlight FICCI's contribution towards developing the country's economy since its inception and the transformative journey of our economy with policy support to ensure an enabling business environment.

"We will showcase the success stories of our member companies as well," he added.

He stated that during the inauguration the Prime Minister will also unveil the report of the FICCI research project titled "Catalyzing greater FDI for vision 2041 Priorities for building a conducive Tax system in Bangladesh" and Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) publication named "ESG Excellence: A Chronicle of FICCI Members."

Regarding the expo FICCI Board of Director and Convenor of the event, Mahbub ur Rahman said, "The 2-day long investment expo will showcase economic resilience, competitiveness, and sectoral investment opportunities of the country within around 40 stalls. FICCI member companies will participate with their new innovations, services, and products which are expected to be visited by different government stakeholders, policymakers, diplomats, development partners, think tanks, business leaders, and other stakeholders including the mass people."

He mentioned, "We will host two plenary sessions regarding "Green Value Chain" and "Investment Climate: Current Landscape and Mission 2041" where the industry practitioners and experts will present their insights on the related topics."

BIDA Acting Executive Chairman Mohsina Yasmin said, "BIDA has been working with FICCI for a long time to promote FDI and improve the investment climate of the country. "

"Our government always welcomes foreign investment since it is the lifeline of the economy. I believe this overall event will encourage the existing foreign investors as well as attract the potential investors to invest in Bangladesh in the near future," she added.

She further said that we have received around $700 million to date this year, but the amount is lower than our target. We could not relate it to the Russia-Ukraine war. It is related to the global economic crisis. We saw that the global FDI shrink compared to the earlier year. So, we are not out of this crisis.

FICCI Vice President Shwapna Bhowmick, Executive Director TIM Nurul Kabir including other directors were present at the press meeting.

Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) / Investment Expo 2023 / Bida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

15m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

10m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World