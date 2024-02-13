Tk24,865cr investment proposals received in Oct-Dec: Bida

13 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:54 pm

13 February, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 12:54 pm
Tk24,865cr investment proposals received in Oct-Dec: Bida

The country received investment proposals worth Tk24,865.16 crore from some 281 industrial units during October-December, 2023.

These 281 industrial units were registered with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) during this period.

According to a press release of the Bida, Tk20,924.09 crore came as local investment proposals while Tk3,941.07 crore were foreign investment proposals.

Out of the 281 industrial units, some 243 industrial units are local, some 19 units are foreign while 19 industrial units are in joint ventures.

 

