Fear, uncertainty grip residents along Bangladesh border as explosions continue in Myanmar

Residents living along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border still remain gripped by fear and uncertainty as explosions have been reported across the border from 4am till 11am today (13 February).

Information obtained from various sources suggests ongoing conflict has heightened along the Chakmakata, Kwangchimun, and Kumarkhali borders in Myanmar.

"There is no sense of peace among the residents. After explosions were heard along the border of Lomba Beel and Unchiprang near the Naf River on Monday, now the situation seems to have escalated," said Jalal Ahmed, a member of Whykong Union Parishad.

"Those living near the border are not concerned about what is happening on the other side; their primary concern is that bullets or mortar shells might fall on this side [Bangladesh]," said Jalal.

"At the same time, there have been heavy gunshots in an area about three to four kilometres from the Naf River, across the border in Myanmar's Maungdaw township, near Shah Pari Island in Teknaf. Gunfire has been continuous from 4am until 7am. The sound of gunfire is still being heard intermittently," said Rejaul Karim, a member of Sabrang union.

"Now the tension is not only about the possibility of bullets and mortar shells falling on our side but also about the increased risk of Rohingya and other infiltrators entering Bangladeshi territory," said Nur Ahmed Anowari, chairman of Whykong union.

Tofayel Hossain, a local businessman from the area, said, "There is no peace, only anxiety. Recently, residents have witnessed columns of black smoke rising on the Myanmar side of the border yesterday, which made us all recall the situation during the Rohingya crisis in 2017."

However, Tofayel could not ascertain the exact cause of these explosions across the 92-kilometre stretch of border from pillar 31 to pillar 56.

Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum union, confirmed instances of black smoke and sounds of gunfire or mortar shells on the Myanmar side of the border in the Dokibonia area.

"Residents are understandably concerned about their safety amidst the escalating conflict," he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Mohiuddin Ahmed, commander of the Teknaf-based 2nd Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), said efforts are underway to prevent Rohingya influx and strengthen border surveillance.

"Additional BGB personnel have been deployed to prevent anyone from crossing over along with the Rohingya refugees. So far, 137 people have been prevented from crossing the border in attempts to enter Bangladesh," he said.