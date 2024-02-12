No specific date but Myanmar security force members to go back soon: Hasan Mahmud

Members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh will be sent back to Myanmar soon, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Monday (12 February).

"I don't want to share any specific date. That's confidential as security issues are involved. Both sides reached a consensus that they will be sent back soon," he told reporters wishing not to say anything on technical issues.

The foreign minister said they are working on their return to Myanmar. "That's our priority. They (Myanmar) want to take them back."

It was not just the members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh, there were some of their family members, too.

Over a hundred people have also entered India and Myanmar took them back.

Responding to a question, the minister said they kept the media informed from time to time about their arrival. "There is no scope for any hide and seek."

He said the Ambassador of Myanmar in Dhaka was summoned and a strong protest was lodged.

"We never to want to see our security being compromised due to Myanmar's internal conflict," he added.

Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas and for their growing presence Bangladesh is facing multiple problems on security, climate and illegal drugs fronts.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Consulate in Sittwe, Myanmar is being shifted to Yangon on a temporary basis due to the current security situation there.

Regarding his just completed first bilateral visit to India, Minister Hasan said he is impressed to see the level of respect shown by the Indian side to Bangladesh during the visit.

Responding to a question on BNP, he said it takes time to restart an old car. "BNP is like an old car. It stops after moving slightly."

He hoped that BNP wil behave in a democratic way and will follow the path of democracy.

"No arson attacks by BNP will be allowed," the AL leader warned.

In fact, he said, the leaders and activists of BNP have become very disappointed after the last national election and their leadership is questioned.

Bangladesh and India on Wednesday discussed areas of future engagement in line with the national development goals of the two countries, including the visions of "Smart Bangladesh 2041" and "Viksit Bharat 2047"

At the invitation of the External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S.Jaishankar, Foreign Minister Hasan paid an official visit to India from February 7-9, 2024.

"Our discussions will strengthen (the) Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship)," Jaishankar said in a brief message shared from X, formerly known as Twitter.

This was Foreign Minister Mahmud's first official visit to India and his first bilateral visit to any country, after assuming office as the new Foreign Minister of Bangladesh in January 2024.