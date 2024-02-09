Missing teens who left home to 'marry BTS members' rescued from Tongi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 12:19 am

Related News

Missing teens who left home to 'marry BTS members' rescued from Tongi

Their families had filed a general diary with the Khilgaon Police Station in this regard, prompting police to launch an investigation to find them.

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 12:15 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 12:19 am
The rescued girls. Photo: Courtesy
The rescued girls. Photo: Courtesy

Three teenage girls, who went missing for 10 days after leaving their homes to reportedly marry members of popular South Korean boy band BTS, were rescued by police from Gazipur's Tongi area.

The girls, all of them aged 13 to 14, left their homes in the Meradia area in Khilagon of the capital on the same day, leaving written notes about their plan to go to South Korea and marry members of the BTS, Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant commissioner of police, Khilgaon Zone, told The Business Standard.

Their families had filed a general diary with the Khilgaon Police Station in this regard, prompting police to launch an investigation to find them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police officials said the girls were staying together at a rented house in the Tongi area. Details on the matter will be disclosed on Friday (9 February).

Top News

Bangladesh / BTS / rescue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

9h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

14h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

16h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

2h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

3h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

7h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

8h | Videos