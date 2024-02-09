Missing teens who left home to 'marry BTS members' rescued from Tongi

Three teenage girls, who went missing for 10 days after leaving their homes to reportedly marry members of popular South Korean boy band BTS, were rescued by police from Gazipur's Tongi area.

The girls, all of them aged 13 to 14, left their homes in the Meradia area in Khilagon of the capital on the same day, leaving written notes about their plan to go to South Korea and marry members of the BTS, Abdullah Al Mamun, assistant commissioner of police, Khilgaon Zone, told The Business Standard.

Their families had filed a general diary with the Khilgaon Police Station in this regard, prompting police to launch an investigation to find them.

Police officials said the girls were staying together at a rented house in the Tongi area. Details on the matter will be disclosed on Friday (9 February).