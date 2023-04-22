Fakhrul sees 'sadness, suffering' overshadowing Eid celebrations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 06:48 pm

Related News

Fakhrul sees 'sadness, suffering' overshadowing Eid celebrations

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 06:48 pm
File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the masses are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr amid "sadness and suffering".

"This year's Eid was very painful and difficult for us. Many of our leaders and workers are in jail while the common people could not buy the minimum items needed to enjoy the joy of this Eid due to the unusual price hike. So, they're going through misery and suffering," Fakhrul said, while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder and ex-president Ziaur Rahman at his grave.

Fakhrul also said this year's Eid market did not gain momentum at all, as the purchasing power of the people has been completely diminished simply by the prices of all commodities increasing greatly. When the price level increases, the same amount of money is obviously able to buy less.

On behalf of party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, he also wished the country's people "Eid Mubarak''.

Fakhrul along with standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Nazrul Islam Khan went to Zia's grave around 11am Khan and paid homage to him by placing a wreath on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later, they together with party leaders and activists offered prayers there seeking the salvation of the BNP founder's departed soul.

Fakhrul said the government wants to give people an impression that the country and its economy are on a good track through false campaigns, especially with the help of the media.

"But actually there is a silent famine going on now in the country. in fact, there is an extreme economic crisis in the country," he observed.

The BNP leader also said  the economists believe that the country will go towards a severe economic crisis very soon. "But this government is staying in power by force resorting to lies and false campaigns."

He called upon the country's people to wake up to bring a change in this situation through a movement.

"The people of Bangladesh brought back their rights through movement in the past. They will restore their rights through a struggle this time as well," Fakhrul said.

He said the current regime must step down, dissolve the parliament and hold a fair election that produces a government that would share a relationship with the people and thus be accountable to the people.

Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / Eid celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

6h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

1d | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

1d | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts