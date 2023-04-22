Fakhrul sees 'sadness, suffering' overshadowing Eid celebrations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said the masses are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr amid "sadness and suffering".

"This year's Eid was very painful and difficult for us. Many of our leaders and workers are in jail while the common people could not buy the minimum items needed to enjoy the joy of this Eid due to the unusual price hike. So, they're going through misery and suffering," Fakhrul said, while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder and ex-president Ziaur Rahman at his grave.

Fakhrul also said this year's Eid market did not gain momentum at all, as the purchasing power of the people has been completely diminished simply by the prices of all commodities increasing greatly. When the price level increases, the same amount of money is obviously able to buy less.

On behalf of party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, he also wished the country's people "Eid Mubarak''.

Fakhrul along with standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Nazrul Islam Khan went to Zia's grave around 11am Khan and paid homage to him by placing a wreath on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Later, they together with party leaders and activists offered prayers there seeking the salvation of the BNP founder's departed soul.

Fakhrul said the government wants to give people an impression that the country and its economy are on a good track through false campaigns, especially with the help of the media.

"But actually there is a silent famine going on now in the country. in fact, there is an extreme economic crisis in the country," he observed.

The BNP leader also said the economists believe that the country will go towards a severe economic crisis very soon. "But this government is staying in power by force resorting to lies and false campaigns."

He called upon the country's people to wake up to bring a change in this situation through a movement.

"The people of Bangladesh brought back their rights through movement in the past. They will restore their rights through a struggle this time as well," Fakhrul said.

He said the current regime must step down, dissolve the parliament and hold a fair election that produces a government that would share a relationship with the people and thus be accountable to the people.