Sylhet celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with grand congregation at historic Shahi Eidgah Maidan

Hundreds of devotess gather at the historic Shahi Eidgah Maidan in Sylhet for the main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation on Thursday, 11 April. Photo: UNB

The main Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in Sylhet was held at the revered 700-year-old Shahi Eidgah Maidan at 8am on Thursday, drawing devotees from across the region in a vibrant display of faith and community.

Maulana Abu Hurairah, the Imam and Khatib of Bandarbazar Central Jame Mosque, led the prayers, and Maulana Mostaq Ahmed Khan, the Khatib of the same mosque, delivered the sermon that preceded the gathering.

The early morning air was filled with the spirit of camaraderie as Muslims, carrying prayer mats, convened at the Maidan following the Fajr prayers.

The prayers concluded with supplications for the peace and prosperity of the nation, highlighting the congregation's unity and spiritual fervor.

Attendees exchanged heartfelt embraces and warm Eid greetings, fostering a sense of brotherhood and joy.

Prominent figures, including the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment State Minister and Sylhet District Awami League President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Ministry and Sylhet-1 MP Dr. AK Abdul Momen, and City Corporation Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, were among the attendees, adding a dignitary presence to the auspicious occasion.

The Islamic Foundation reported that Sylhet city hosted 430 Eid congregations this year, with 347 in mosques and 83 at various Eidgahs. Additionally, the broader Sylhet district celebrated with 2,569 congregations, marking a significant observation of one of Islam's most sacred holidays across the region.