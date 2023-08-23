Ex-Jatiya Party lawmaker dies after being hit by motorbike in Lakshmipur

Mohammad Ali, a former lawmaker of Jatiya Party, died after being hit by a motorbike on Dhaka-Raipur regional road in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur district on Wednesday afternoon. He was 73.

He was the son of late Akkas Miah Haolader of Dakshin Mojupur village under ward 10 of Sadar upazila in Lakshmipur.

Locals said the accident occurred around 3pm in front of Alia Madrasa while he was crossing the regional road, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, said Dr Md Anowar Hossain, resident medical officer of the hospital.

Mohammad Ali was elected MP from Lakshmipur-3 constituency and was also mayor of Lakshmipur municipality from 1977 to 1981.