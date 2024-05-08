Indian foreign secretary due today

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is likely to be in Dhaka on Wednesday (8 May) night as part of "high-level exchanges" between the two countries, officials said on Tuesday (7 May).

He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will host a lunch in honour of his Indian counterpart during his brief visit.

There are discussions regarding forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India within next couple of months.

The preparatory issues may also come up for discussion during Indian FS's engagements in Dhaka, said a diplomatic source.

His planned visit to Bangladesh last month was postponed.