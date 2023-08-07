Waterlogging: BSD demands resignation of CCC mayor

Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) on Monday (7 August) demanded the removal of the Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury for what it called his failure to solve the problem of waterlogging in the city.

During a rally organised at the New Market intersection of the city yesterday, leaders of the Chattogram district unit of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal demanded immediate action to solve the problem of flooding in the port city.

Speakers at the rally said every year Chattogram residents have to suffer due to flooding during the monsoon season. However, the Chattogram City Corporation and the Chattogram Development Authority have no headache for this. Allocations are made in the name of development projects but there is no transparency in the process. When asked about the matter, the two institutions blame each other, while the city dwellers have to suffer in a grinding situation for years.

Working people who get confined to their homes or get stuck at traffic jams due waterlogging have to suffer the most, but the administration takes no effective measure to alleviate the crisis, said the Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal.

Awami League expresses grief

Leaders of the Chattogram city unit of Awami League have expressed their grief to the people of the city for the suffering due to flooding in various areas.

In a statement, Chattogram City unit Awami League President Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury and General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin said the mega projects taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the development of Chattogram city and greater Chattogram are being implemented. The projects which are being implemented under the Chattogram City Corporation mayor and the Chattogram Development Authority chairman should be implemented quickly.

The Awami League leaders also urged the Chattogram City Corporation and the Chattogram Development Authority to complete the projects through coordination without blaming each other.