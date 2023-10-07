Barishal city residents wade in knee-deep water

People of Barishal city have been facing immense suffering for the past three consecutive days as most city streets are now under knee-deep water.

The sufferings aggravated this morning with a two-hour-long heavy rainfall.

Tin-shed houses in most low-lying areas, and ground floors of other buildings went under water due to the incessant rainfall for the past several days.

The city dwellers except day labourers and those involved in emergency services are not leaving their homes.

Visiting several areas, UNB's Barishal correspondent found that different roads including Battala to Hatim Ali College Chaumatha Road, Battala Adam Ali Hajir Goli, Oxford Mission Road, Karim Kutir, College Avenue, Gorosthan Road, Bogura Road, BM School Road, Rupatali Housing, Christian Colony of Paddy Research Road, Wapda Colony of Water Development Board, Fourth-grade Staff Quarter by Shebachim Hospital, Kalushah Road, Kazipara and Kaunia areas have been inundated.

Moreover, Bogura Road, Battala, College Avenue and Gorosthan Road areas are still under knee-deep water.

Masud Rana, observer of Barishal Meteorological Office, said they have so far recorded 235 mm rainfall in the current month against the usual range from 160-210 mm a month. Moreover, 43.6 mm rainfall from 10am to 12pm was recorded due to heavy downpour today, he said, forecasting that there may be more rain in Barishal over the next 24 hours.

The low pressure area over northwestern part of Bangladesh and adjoining area now lies over the central part of Bangladesh and monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over north Bay, he added.