CCC evicts two shops constructed under beautification project

The Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) carried out an eviction drive on Monday, 22 January, removing two commercial establishments, 'Fresh Food' restaurant, and 'Srestha Medicine Corner' pharmacy, located along OR Nizam in Panchlasi area of the city.

The eviction followed the expiration of a five-year contract with an organisation named 'Grid A1 Engineering,' signed in October 2018 for the beautification project in the area.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grid A1 Engineering was responsible for constructing two shops adjacent to Makki Masjid, in front of the Chevron Diagnostic Center.

The commercial nature of these shops sparked a debate in the community, questioning whether the focus was on beautification or commercialization of the area.

CCC Executive Magistrate Chaiti Sarbabidya led the eviction drive, citing the expiry of the contract as the primary reason.

According to a press release from CCC, the agreement with Grid A1 Engineering was cancelled due to both the contract's expiration and the organisation's non-performance in the beautification project.

Local residents, expressing satisfaction at the eviction, thanked CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

They conveyed hopes that the open space left after the eviction would not be utilised for commercial purposes in the future.

Instead, they anticipate the mayor's initiative to transform the area into a genuinely green and beautiful space.

On the other hand, Suman Basak, the owner of Grid A1 Engineering, raised concerns about the eviction process.

Basak claimed that despite having paid rent for January and being in communication with the city corporation for the past three months, there was no response regarding the contract renewal.

Basak further stated that the corporation did not specify a timeframe for vacating the premises and alleged that the eviction occurred abruptly, causing damage to the pharmacy's medicines and restaurant goods.

Basak emphasised that they had not occupied the space forcefully and requested a few days to remove their belongings.

The swift eviction, he argued, disrupted their plans to relocate the structures and retrieve valuable items from the establishments.

As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Chattogram City Corporation will address the concerns raised by Grid A1 Engineering and how the vacant space will be utilised in the future.