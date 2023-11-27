CCC mayor urged to take coordinated initiatives to ensure safety in Chattogram

Mr. Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) urged everyone to work together to ensure road safety in Chattogram.

He made the remark at the round table dialogue organised on the occasion of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on Monday (27 November).

CCC organised the dialogue with the support from Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS) and international organisation Vital Strategies.

Incidentally, the day is celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday of November every year in memory of road crash victims.

Mayor Rezaul Karim said, we have to work together to prevent road accidents.

To ensure the safe movement of pedestrians, sidewalks should be freed from encroachment, bus companies should be formed to stop chaos on the roads, and faulty vehicles should be banned.

But these works cannot be done by the city corporation or the police alone. So, coordinated effort is a must to achieve the goal.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy attended as a special guest at the event.

He said that the policemen are working relentlessly at the field level to maintain order on the roads in the city.

So it is important to consult with the police before constructing the infrastructure to smoothen the roads.

As a result, it will be possible to avoid possible complications in road use.

CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammed Tauhidul Islam presided over the round table.

Among others CMP Deputy Commissioner of Police Joynul Abedin, Chattogram Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Ong Swee Pru Marma, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chittagong Assistant Director Touhidul Islam, Nirapad Sarak Chai's Central Secretary General Liton Arshad, Chowdhury Farid, Chattogram Bureau Chief of Channel I and Aminul Islam, Technical Consultant of Vital Strategies participated in the discussion.

Also, family members of three policemen who died in a road crash in Chattogram participated.

CC Superintendent Engineer Shaheen-ul-Islam Chowdhury delivered a welcome remark at the beginning of the program.

Kazi Shifun Newaz, Surveillance Coordinator of BIGRS Chattogram highlighted the importance of the day.

The event was moderated by Labib Tazone, coordinator of BIGRS Chittagong.